Verna Wilma (Block) Link, 94, of Underwood, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019, at Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood, led by Rev. Zinta Sundby. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Verna was born on Jan. 20, 1925, the daughter of William and Augusta (Schutte) Block in Rothsay, Minnesota. She attended grade school in Foxhome and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1942.
On Feb. 10, 1946, she married Kenneth Link in Foxhome. She was an aide at the Fergus Falls State Hospital from 1943-1945. She helped on a turkey farm until she retired in 1986.
She was a member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church, where she was active in quilting and Ladies Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents, William and Augusta; a grandson, William Duane Link; a great-grandson, Cody Link; three great-granddaughters, Hallie Bjelland, Heaven Brown, and Lani Seitz, and a great-great-grandson, Kyler Link.
Verna is survived by her children, Lorene (Dennis) Hasbargen of Breckenridge, Kenneth “Butch” Jr. (Evie) Link of Underwood, William Daryl (Dianne) Link of Kandiyohi, Gary (Tereasa) Link of Underwood, Wayne (Patti) Link of Fergus Falls, Allen Link of Fergus Falls, Shirley (Mike) Funk of Cheyenne, WY, Suellen (Scott) Mavis of Fargo, North Dakota, and Lisa (Ed) Jacob of Dilworth; 26 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorials are preferred to LB Hospice.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
