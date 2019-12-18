Vernon Althoff, 92
Vernon Althoff, 92, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton. Fr. Kurtis Gunwall will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Mooreton.
Vernon Adolph Althoff was born to Mathias and Mary (Poss) Althoff on July 11, 1927, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Mooreton before beginning his life long career as a farmer.
He was united in marriage to Joanne Conzemius on June 19, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brushvale, Minnesota. They made their home on a farm near Mooreton where they raised four children.
Vernon enjoyed traveling, hunting, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Wahpeton Eagles and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughters, Sandra (Stewart) Denis, of Bismarck, North Dakota, Patricia (Gregory) Stephens, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; sons, Dale (Cindie) Althoff, of Mooreton, Terry (Sara) Althoff, of Apple Valley, Minnesota; sister, Helen (Louis) Zinsli, of Alexandria, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Mary Althoff; brother, Herman Althoff; sisters, Margaret Deissler and Emma Althoff; and numerous in-laws.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
