Vernon Althoff, 92, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton. Fr. Kurtis Gunwall will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Mooreton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

