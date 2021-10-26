Vernon C. Quam, 64, of Jamestown, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, North Dakota.
The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Victory Lutheran Brethren Church, 510 Ninth Ave. SW, Jamestown, with Rev. Shawn Bowman officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Frank Family Funeral Home in Hankinson, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. followed by burial at United Cemetery, Hankinson.
Vernon was born on May 20, 1957 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Carroll A. and Verna M. (Stein) Quam of Hankinson. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Church of Christ in Hankinson. He grew up in Hankinson and was a 1975 graduate of Hankinson High School. He attended North Dakota School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and transferred to North Dakota State University in Fargo where he studied Horticulture and Forestry. Vernon worked for the city of Little Falls, Minnesota, for a short while as a tree inspector before returning to NDSU and earned his Masters of Science degree.
In 1983 he worked for the North Dakota Forest Service at Jamestown working with smaller communities in the south and central North Dakota and a strip north to the Canadian border. In 1985 he worked for the City Forester in Fargo as a tree inspector. In 1986 he worked for the North Dakota Forest Service at Walhalla, North Dakota, and worked with the Christmas tree growers for a short time. He then worked for the North Dakota Forest Service in Fargo as the Red River Forester.
In 1989 he went to work for the North Dakota State University Extension Service as the Extension Forester. In 1995 he went to work again with the Fargo Forestry Department. In 2001 he moved to Jamestown, as the City Forester. In 2018 he moved to Dickinson, North Dakota, as the City Forester and was there until his death.
Vernon also did consulting jobs and two favorite projects were the replanting design for the street improvement for the city of West Fargo, North Dakota, and the tree planting design for the Hankinson City Park and Ball Field extension. He was also active with several professional organizations.
Vernon is survived by his brother Carroll E. (Ruth) Quam of Wahpeton, his sisters Eileen McDonald of Sun City, Arizona and Brenda (Gene) Sauvageau of Horace, North Dakota; five nieces and one nephew and their families; an aunt, Lora Nagel of San Diego, California, and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carroll A. and Verna Quam, infant brother Gene and brother-in-law Paul McDonald.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
