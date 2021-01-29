Vernon Glenn Kragness, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation for Vernon will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. in Richland Lutheran Church, rural Walcott, North Dakota. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Vernon’s funeral will be live-streamed. The link to view may be found on Vernon’s obituary page on the Korsmo website, www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
Vernon Glenn Kragness was born Jan. 18, 1925, on the family farm near Christine, North Dakota, to John and Ingeborg (Lokken) Kragness. Vernon was raised in that area and attended school at Eagle No. 15. He was baptized and confirmed at Richland Lutheran Church, rural Walcott.
Vernon farmed with his family until his service in the Korean War. He enlisted in October 1950 and was discharged in October 1952. After his discharge, Vernon worked for Douglas Aircraft Company in El Segundo, California. He returned to live and farm on the family land near Christine.
Vernon married Elaine From, in Milbank, South Dakota, on Nov. 16, 1968. They continued to live and farm near Christine. Elaine died Dec. 25, 1999.
Vernon was active in Richland Lutheran Church. He prepared and cooked the lutefisk at the annual lutefisk church dinners for many years. He volunteered many hours at the Fargo Sons of Norway, where he continued his tradition of preparing and cooking the lutefisk.
He is survived by his son, Randy Kragness of West Fargo, North Dakota; daughter, Dawn (Todd) Clarin, Walcott; four grandchildren, Cassandra (Josh) Diehl, Grant (Bridget) Kragness, Lacey (Chris Cossette) Kragness, and Michael DeLorme; three great-grandchildren, Matt and Peyton Kragness, and Parker Holand; sister, Ina Kragness; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to his wife, Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Palmer, Oliver, and Julian; and sisters, Oline, Amy, and Clara.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.