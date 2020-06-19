Vicki Jane Rada, 61
Vicki Jane Rada, 61, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Eventide in Fargo, under the care of Hospice.
Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. with a 10 a.m. memorial service Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. Burial will take place following the service at 2 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Vicki was born Aug. 17, 1958 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Wayne and Donna Dietz. She graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1976. On Aug. 25, 1990, she married the love of her life, Gary Rada. On that day she also became the proud stepmom to Kyle, Annie, and Amy.
After high school, Vicki continued her education at North Dakota State College of Science. She graduated in 1978 with an Associate of Science Degree. Vicki had multiple jobs before starting her own business in 1992. Vicki and Gary opened WeeKare ChildKare Center and never looked back. They worked very hard and built the business from the ground up. She was extremely proud of this accomplishment.
Vicki was passionate about many things. Family, friends, scrapbooking, flowers, wine, online shopping (especially purses) and entertaining on their deck. One thing that would always put a smile on her face was talking about her grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary; parents Wayne and Donna Dietz of Fargo; step son, Kyle Kragnes of Fargo; step daughters, Andrea (Bob) Burner of Kindred, North Dakota, Amy (Keith) Friend of Dilworth, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jackson, Jordyn, Emma, Kacie, Brody, and Cooper; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted into the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com
