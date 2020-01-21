Victoria Novotny, 67
Victoria Novotny, 67, of Roseau, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate the service.
Inurnment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery near Mooreton, North Dakota, at a later date.
Victoria Lynn Novotny was born Sept. 19, 1952, to Gordon and Muriel (Huberty) Johnson in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm just outside of Mooreton, attended grade school in Mooreton and went on to graduate from Wahpeton High School in 1970. Victoria enrolled in the LPN nursing program at NDSSS and graduated in 1972.
Victoria was united in marriage to James Novotny on Oct. 29, 1972. Shortly after they were married, James, who was a member of the U.S. Army, was assigned to Nuremberg, Germany. It was there that Victoria worked as an LPN at the military hospital on the Nuremberg Army Base. They lived there for five years and moved back to Wahpeton in 1977.
In the winter of 1979, they moved to Roseau, where they made their home and raised three children. She worked as an LPN at REM, a disabled assisted living center, and finished her career as a head private nurse. She retired in 2006.
Victoria enjoyed sewing, reading, flower gardening and listening to music, watching NASCAR and her favorite driver Jeff Gordon. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, family and furry grandkids.
Victoria is survived by her devoted husband, James Novotny of Roseau; her children, Christina (Jamie) Everett of Fargo, Amanda (Ryan) Thorson of Ottertail, Minnesota, and Seth Novotny of Roseau; her grandkids, Emma Everett, Hannah Everett, and Ava Everett; brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Johnson of Mooreton; sisters, Lori (Louie) Weber of Wahpeton, Cindy Johnson of Fargo, and Jennifer (Jim) Kolbe of Wahpeton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Muriel Johnson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
