Victoria Novotny, 67

Victoria Novotny, 67, of Roseau, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate the service. Inurnment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery near Mooreton, North Dakota, at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

