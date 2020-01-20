Victoria Novotny, 67
Victoria Novotny, 67, of Roseau, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate the service. Inurnment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery near Mooreton, North Dakota, at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.