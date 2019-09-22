Vincent Dahl, 85, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Macaleyville, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Sun City.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kvidera DeFries Dahl, and his sister, Janice Helgunseth of Prescott, Arizona.

The service will be held in Breckenridge, Minnesota at a later date.

Tags

Load entries