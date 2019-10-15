Vincent Dahl, 85

Vincent Dahl, 85, of Sun City, Arizona, (formerly, McCauleyville, Minnesota), passed away in Sun City on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from pneumonia.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Nancy Kvidera Dahl of Sun City and her children, Emil (Cindy) Kvidera, Wayne (Teri) Kvidera, and Renae (Elmer) Niemi; seven step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Halgunseth of Prescott, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

