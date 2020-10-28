Viola MaryAnn Ebel, 81 of Faulkton, South Dakota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Faulkton Senior Center, Faulkton.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
A woman with love for conversation over coffee and cookies, talking about her families accomplishments they achieved and achievements. Viola was born Nov. 25, 1938 to Robert H Hohenstern and Anna V. (Portner) Hohenstern, in Hankinson, North Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church and attended school at St. Francis Academy. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She was blessed with two children; Mary Beth and Carla. She went on to enjoy more love with a blessing of three more children; Todd, LaVonne and Brenda.
She had a driven-work ethic, working as a waitress, bartender, jewelry salesman and laborer in Minneapolis, Wahpeton, Doran, and Wyndmere. She then picked up and moved to Kansas where she worked in a daycare, holding, loving, reading and feeding the little children. She missed North Dakota and moved back and took a job at Dakota Estates, caring for the elderly.
Viola had a passion for house plants, flower beds, making perogies and fried chicken, bingo, the casino, playing cards, dancing, her picture frames, fancy purses and watching sports.
She passed away peacefully on Oct. 26 with the comforting care of the Faulkton Nursing Home, knowing she would be welcomed by the hands of God, with loving words and prayers from her children and pastor.
Viola is survived by; a daughter; Carla Stack (Mark Sodawasser) Redfield, South Dakota, son; Todd (Paula) Ebel Lidgerwood, North Dakota, daughter; LaVonne Manikowski (Matt Bruun) Geneseo, North Dakota, daughter; Brenda Ballinger (James Wilson) Richmond, Missouri; grandchildren Jared Stack, Kelley Stack, Kyle Sodawasser, Katie Sodawasser, Maxine Ebel, Erich Ebel, Bobby Jo Manikowski (Levi Rue), Tessa Manikowski, Levi Manikowski (Lisa), and Whittney Ballinger; great grandchildren Brooklyn, Avery, Markie Sodawasser, William Manikowski, Tellan Buckman and Kendelle Wille; niece Faye (Rick) Wetzel, nephew Bill (Carrie) Coppin, many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anna Hohenstern, daughter Mary Beth Jensen, son-in-law Bill Manikowski, sister Leona Coppin, nephew Mike Coppin, great-grandson Wesley Manikowski, and great granddaughter Bailey Buckman.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
