Virginia Breuer, 89
Virginia Delane Breuer, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, at Edgewood Vista Senior Living in Fargo.
Born on Dec. 29, 1929 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Edward and Amelia (Mollie Lillestrand) Frees of Fergus Falls. Virginia attended school and graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo.
Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 8, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton, North Dakota, with visitation an hour before the Mass.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In 1948, Virginia married Fred Fox, residing in Breckenridge, Minnesota, across from the Vada’s Steakhouse/Fox Motel. Virginia and Fred managed the Fox Motel and Rock Garden Bar along with raising 6 children. Fred passed away February 1963.
Later in life, being an avid bowler and enjoying bowling tournaments, Virginia met another avid bowler, David Breuer, it was an instant strike. On July 9, 1966 she married David Breuer at St. Mary Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Virginia with her children moved to the original Breuer family farm by Mooreton, North Dakota. Virginia and Dave Breuer experience the joy of expanding the family with two more children.
In 1999, David and Virginia moved to Fargo so they could enjoy more sporting events being the #1 supporter of their grandchildren. Being a loving mother and homemaker, Virginia was also a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends especially over the holidays. Virginia was an NDSU team-maker, enjoyed attending Redhawk baseball games, and never missed a Tuesday bridge club outing.
Virginia served on the Wahpeton School Board, St. Anthony’s Guild office, and the St. Francis Hospital Advisory Board. Virginia was an honorary 3M ambassador for Goodwill.
There is no stronger love than the love a mother has for her children, Virginia leaves them to cherish her memory:
Cheri Fox (Jay Miller), Lakeville, Minnesota; Tim Fox (Diane), Breckenridge, Minnesota, Fred Fox (Carol), Burnsville, Minnesota; Mary Fox, Maple Grove, Minnesota, David Breuer (Shirley), Colfax, North Dakota; Nancy Bratton (Special Friend, Mike Anderson), Maple Grove, Minnesota; Jim Breuer (Wendi), Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Kris Packer (Kent), Kindred, North Dakota; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brother David (Marianne) Frees, Ottertail Lake, Minnesota.
Virginia departed her life on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband David Breuer, her parents Edward and Amelia Frees, her brother Donald Frees and her sister Delores (Dee) Hoffmann.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Glen’s Place in Edgewood Vista Senior Living in Fargo. Their dedication, loving support and the wonderful quality of care was a heartwarming blessing to the Breuer family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to send memorials to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
West Funeral Home and Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.
