Virginia Irene Matthiesen, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow.
