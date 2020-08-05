Virginia Irene Matthiesen, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.

A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow.

