Virginia ‘Jean’ M. Biewer, 87
Virginia “Jean” M. Biewer, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with Christian Mother’s Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Tony Welle will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Virginia Mae Mattson was born on March 18, 1932 to Magnus and Mary (Gaukler) Mattson in Lidgerwood. She grew up and attended school in Lidgerwood through the ninth grade. On Sept. 1, 1948, she married Charles Biewer. They lived in several towns in the Upper Midwest before moving to Lidgerwood in 1955, where they began farming. Jean worked for Dakota Quilt Factory from 1977-1987, and then began cooking at Dakota Estates until 1994. Jean began caring for Charles when his health failed and then moved to Wahpeton in 1997, when Charles became a resident of St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Jean was a fantastic cook, and loved to bake, play cards, shake dice, fish and try her luck at Dakota Magic Casino. She also loved to play games with her grandchildren. She was a foster grandparent at Head Start, being honored with many awards.
She was a member and belonged to Christian Mothers at St. Boniface Church in Lidgerwood. Jean loved her large family and was very proud to tell people about each one of them.
She will be forever missed by her four children, Daniel (Denise) Biewer, Douglas (Joan) Biewer, Diane (Patrick) O’Meara, and Dennis (Stacey) Biewer; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Richard (Kay) Mattson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; grandparents; great-grandson, Corey Biewer; and her brother, Arnold (Arliene) Mattson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of St. Catherine’s Living Center for the excellent care that Jean received.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.