Virginia ‘Jinna’ Gordon

Virginia “Jinna” Irene Gordon Matthiesen, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at the Leach Home in Wahpeton on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. 

A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Services, 224 Sixth St. N, in Wahpeton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating.

Virginia “Jinna” Irene Gordon was born Aug. 24, 1929 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Claire and Sara (Grant) Gordon. 

Jinna married the first time to William Jones and together they had three children.

Jinna’s second marriage was to Henry “Hank” Matthiesen. Jinna and Hank enjoyed many years of travel for Hank’s work, visiting family and friends.

She enjoyed a career in media, radio, newspaper, and TV ad agencies in Illinois and Colorado.  Jinna volunteer work included church, hospice, administrative assistant at the hospital and local playhouse theater groups and the symphony association.

Jinna especially enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “GaGa.”

Jinna is survived by one son, John (Brenda) Jones, Wahpeton; son-in-laws, Robert Banks and Steve Gursky; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jinna is preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Sara Gordon; her husbands, William Jones and Henry Matthiesen; daughters, Kerry (Jones) Banks and Becky (Jones) Gursky; brothers, Claire “Bro” Gordon, Jr. and James Gordon; and sister, Beth (Gordon) Burger.

An inurnment will be held at the Columbarium at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Grand Junction, Colorado at a later date. 

Her prayer service will be live-streamed and recorded at www.VertinMunson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries