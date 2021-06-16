Virginia Lou (Giefer) Warren, 75, of Marshall, Minnesota, passed away on June 12, 2021 in Fargo, North Dakota. Virginia was born June 14, 1945.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 18, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Callaway, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior and interment at Calvary Cemetery in White Earth Township, Minnesota.

Funeral Services are provided by David-Donehower in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

