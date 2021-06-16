Virginia Lou (Giefer) Warren, 75, of Marshall, Minnesota, passed away on June 12, 2021 in Fargo, North Dakota. Virginia was born June 14, 1945.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 18, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Callaway, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior and interment at Calvary Cemetery in White Earth Township, Minnesota.
Funeral Services are provided by David-Donehower in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.