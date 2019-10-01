Vivian Anne Pelzl, 84
Vivian Anne Pelzl, 84, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Barney, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Clark Jahnke will be officiating. Burial will take place at Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Vivian was born on Jan. 27, 1935 to Vernon and Rose (Franklin) Watlow in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls. Vivian was united in marriage to Morris Pelzl on Aug. 11, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The couple lived and raised their five children in Barney, North Dakota, for 41 years, until Morris passed away. During this time, Vivian worked at 3M in Wahpeton until her retirement in 1992. She continued to live in Barney for a few more years before moving to Fargo.
Vivian had a playful spirit and was known to be a teaser. She was a very giving and generous person. She took much joy in baking for others, especially Christmas goodies. Vivian enjoyed watching game shows and old black and white movies. She delighted in taking car rides to go visit friends and family, or to take a day trip somewhere fun. She also enjoyed embroidery, and spending time with her grandkids and her dogs. Vivian is now in the safe hands of the Lord.
She is survived by her five children: Son, Ronald Pelzl, of Wahpeton; Daughters, Joyce (Rick) Johnson, of Wahpeton; Barbara Pelzl, of Fargo; JoAnn (Gary) Claus, of Fargo; and Diane (Mohammad) Dawas, of Saudi Arabia; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two twin sisters, Verna (Vic) Zeiher, of Morris, Minnesota; Shirley (Dennis) Trydahl, of Breckenridge; a brother, Jerry Watlow, of Fergus Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; her parents, Vernon and Rose Watlow; and a sister, Carol Lee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
