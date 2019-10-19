Vivian Merrie Anderson, 93
Vivian Merrie Anderson, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Pastor Mark Manning will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Vivian was born in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, on Oct. 20, 1925, to Jason and Francis (Beedle) Allen. She grew up and went to school at District 40 and Parkers Prairie schools. After her schooling, she worked as a county nurse. Vivian was united in marriage to Robert Ted Anderson at Our Saviors Church, Rothsay, Minnesota, on June 6, 1945. They made their home on a farm in Rothsay until 1970, when they then moved to Breckenridge. Vivian cherished her time raising their seven children and was a wonderful, hardworking house wife and mother.
In her later years, Vivian worked at Clem’s Café, Wahpeton Rehab and St. Catherine’s until her retirement.
Vivian enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and embroidering, and listening to country music. She also liked scary books and movies, playing cards and road trips to visit her sisters. Above all, she cherished any time spent with her family.
Vivian is survived by her children, Ken (Ruth) Anderson, Betty (Jim) Resler, Denise (Tim) Shaw, Tim Anderson, Sandra Anderson, and Bob Anderson; grandchildren, Becky Resler, Lisa Resler, Cary Retzlaff, Amy Anderson, Kelly Anderson, Barb Niemi, Melissa Gilette, and Jon Bohner; step-grandchildren, Everett, Dennis, Brian, and Keith Lien; nine great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ted Anderson; son, Gary Anderson; granddaughter, Shawn Anderson; parents, Jason and Francis Allen; siblings, Violet Huntington, Mary Allen, August Allen, Henry Allen, Chester Allen, Floyd (Marge) Allen, Sidney (Sarah) Allen, and Ruth (Sam) Huntington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.