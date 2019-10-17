Vivian Merrie Anderson, 93

Vivian Merrie Anderson, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Pastor Mark Manning will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

