Wanda Rose Davis, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota (formerly Chicago, Illinois), passed away at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, on Friday, May 8, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the New Life Church of God, Wahpeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Bishop David Kuhfal will be officiating.
Wanda was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 15, 1935 to Henry and Wanda (Bloch) Schrader. She attended the Bateman Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School, Chicago. She then went on to attend the Chicago Art Institute for two years and was performing as a singer at the WLS Barn Dance (The Grand Old Opry) of the North.
Wanda was united in marriage to Irving Kuhfal Jr., from this marriage Wanda was blessed with three children, Daniel, David, and Julie. In the early 1970’s, Wanda was volunteering for Du Paul University for special education. She then continued to build her resume through various other jobs in the Chicago area. Ministry was important to Wanda and she spent time in North Carolina and Indiana to help with telephone ministry.
In 2010, Wanda moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, where she met numerous friends and enjoyed her retirement.
Faith in God was reflected in every aspect of Wanda’s life. She studied the Bible daily and loved spreading the word of God with others. Her passion for singing continued all throughout her life and she loved going to church each week. Always one to share a story, Wanda delighted in making others laugh as she shared her many life adventures. Her charisma and love for God, her family, and friends will forever be cherished.
Wanda will be greatly missed by her children, Daniel (Ramona) Kuhfal of Chicago, Illinois, David (LaRae) Kuhfal of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Julie (Jeff) Giannola of Hagerstown, Maryland; brother, Arnold (Dorothy) Schrader of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wanda; brothers, George Schrader and Donald Schrader; and sister, Emilie Zingler-Knapke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.