Warren A. Lovas, 58
Warren A. Lovas, 58, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial following the service, will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hillsboro, North Dakota, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
