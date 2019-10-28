Warren A. Lovas, 58

Warren A. Lovas, 58, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial following the service, will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hillsboro, North Dakota, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Lovas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries