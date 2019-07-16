Warren Clifford Janke, 56
Warren Clifford Janke, 56, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Minnesota, with Rev. Cheryl Berg officiating. Organist will be LeAnn Bjornson.
Visitation will be held Friday morning one hour prior to service time at the church.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton.
Warren was born on Sept. 22, 1962 to Myron and Rosemary Janke. He had two older siblings: Melodie Jean and Lowell Myron. He was baptized at United Methodist Church in Taylor Township and was confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church in White Rock, South Dakota. He attended grades 1-12 in Wheaton, graduating from Wheaton High School.
Warren worked at CNC in Hutchinson, Minnesota, as a tool and die maker and was considered one of the best. Warren was an adventurer who loved nature. He fished, hunted, trapped gophers, rode motorcycle, flew his air coup plane, and took several trips to Alaska, just enjoying everything.
Warren was a hard worker. His favorite expression when he got off the school bus was, “What do we do now, Dad”? His last project was a tree farm at his property in Stewart.
In 1992 he married Kim Nodvasky. This union was blessed with two sons: Taylor and Trevor.
He was preceded in death by his father Myron; his grandparents: Clifford and Arline Janke and Clifford and Jessy West; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves to mourn his sons: Taylor Janke of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Trevor Janke of Hutchinson; grandson Jace Myron Janke of Hutchinson; mother Rosemary Janke of rural Wheaton; sister Melodi (Craig) Johansen of Ryder, North Dakota; brother Lowell Janke of Mesa, Arizona; special friend Elizabeth Maurer of Stewart; niece Nicolette Rose Janke of Seattle, Washington; many cousins and all who called him friend.
Blessed be the memory of Warren Clifford Janke also known as “Billy.”
Bainbridge Funeral Home, Wheaton, is entrusted with arrangements.
