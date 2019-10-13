Wayne H. Wahler, 66

Wayne H. Wahler, 66

Wayne H. Wahler, 66, rural Barney, North Dakota, died Sept 29, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Bella Terra Care Center in St. George, Utah.

Cremation has taken place with a private service and burial to be held at a later date.

Wayne was born Aug. 17th, 1953 to Harold and Shirley (Polda) Wahler.

He attended Hankinson High School, graduating in 1971. Wayne continued his education at Moorhead State University pursuing a degree in Accounting & Finance. Wayne also served in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in February 1980.

As a young man, Wayne enjoyed playing softball and fishing. He enjoyed many trips to Lake of the Woods. He also was an avid sports fan, following the N.Y. Yankees and Chicago Bears.

Throughout his younger adult life, Wayne held a variety of jobs in the construction and highway maintenance fields. He traveled to numerous states, wherever the job took him.

Wayne is survived by his brother Darrel (Julie) Wahler, rural Barney, and sister Peggy Heuer, West Fargo, North Dakota, numerous nephews and nieces.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.

Tags

Load entries