Wayne Haverland, 86, of rural Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, Walcott, or 4 miles West of Colfax, North Dakota, on County Road 4. Burial will follow the service at Zion United Methodist Cemetery.
A live stream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion United Methodist Church remodeling fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
