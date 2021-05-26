Wayne Haverland, 86, of rural Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, Walcott, or 4 miles West of Colfax, North Dakota, on County Road 4. Burial will follow the service at Zion United Methodist Cemetery.
A live stream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion United Methodist Church remodeling fund.
Wayne Bruce Haverland was born on May 10, 1935, the only child to George and Mae (Burtness) Haverland in Fargo. He grew up on his dad’s farm near Walcott and began working at a young age. He rode his horse to and attended the Ista School through the eighth grade. Wayne then continued to work on the farm performing chores, helping in the field, and with cattle.
Wayne was united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1956 to Anna Jakobsen in Wyndmere, North Dakota. They moved to Wayne’s grandfather’s farm where he continued to farm and raise cattle. Wayne and Anna were blessed with three children, Michael, Steven, and Daniel. Eventually his three sons joined him in the farming operation. The couple enjoyed attending their children’s activities, spending some time in the winter in Arizona, and some weekends on Lake Melissa near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Wayne was a generous and hard-working man with a great work ethic. He taught his children by example. He enjoyed reading the newspaper, farm magazines and Louis L’Amour novels. One of Wayne’s greatest attributes was the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. Wayne especially enjoyed and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church. Wayne also served as a Colfax Township Supervisor for many years.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Haverland, Walcott; his children, Michael (Nancy) Haverland, Steven (Stacy) Haverland, and Daniel (Jennifer) Haverland, all of Walcott; his grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Hanson, Lindsey (Jackson) Strom, Jared (Hailey) Haverland, John Haverland, Grant Haverland, Sydney Haverland, Brooke Haverland, Courtney Haverland, and Allison Haverland; and his great-grandchildren, Huck and Walker Hanson, and Sully Strom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. and Mae (Burtness) Haverland; and his grandparents, George H. and Inga (Forness) Haverland and Emery O. and Emma (Hanson) Burtness.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
