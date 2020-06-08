Wayne L. Link, 91

Wayne L. Link, 91, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, from COVID-19.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Wayne’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

