Wayne L. Link, 91
Wayne L. Link, 91, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, from COVID-19.
Visitation for Wayne and his wife Germaine will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 followed by their funeral mass 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. A livestream of their service will be available through our website at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Wyndmere.
Wayne was born Dec. 2, 1928, the son of Nick and Lauretta (Besch) Link. He grew up in Mooreton, North Dakota and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Wayne married Germaine Kelly on June 30, 1954; they made their home in Wyndmere where they raised their five children.
He owned and managed Kelly Inc., an auto and implement dealership, with his father-in-law. He was part owner of Wyndmere Grain and Fertilizer and farmed in the area throughout his life. He finished with his favorite job of all, being a bison rancher, owning Wild Rice Bison Ranch.
He was a member of the Wyndmere American Legion Brown-Nelson Post No. 153. He served on the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church board and building committee, served as President of the Wyndmere School Board and was a member of the ND Bison Association.
Wayne passed away three days prior to his wife of 65 years Germaine’s passing. He is also survived by his children, Scott (Mary) Link, Wyndmere, Patrick (Velvet) Link, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Marsha (Mike) Nygaard, Fargo, North Dakota and Jennifer Link, Fargo; eight grandchildren, Matt, Rachel, Steven, David Annie, Jonathan, Joe and Jared; three great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Vonnie) Link, Kennesaw, Georgia; sisters, Diane Springer and Judy (Jim) Hintgen, both of Lake Forest, California; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Link and Jeannie Link; and son-in-law, Jerry Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Richard; his daughter, Mary Davis; and infant daughter Veronica.
Memorials are preferred to Wyndmere American Legion and St. John’s the Baptist Church, Wyndmere.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.