Wayne Noel Ellingson, 87, of rural Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Aug. 1, 2021 at the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, under hospice care. A private family ceremony will be held at a future date.
Wayne was born Oct 16, 1933 in rural Argusville, North Dakota, to Edwin and Marcella (Ohmdahl) Ellingson, where he attended Argusville Public School. Farming quickly got in his blood when he first started working for the Ohnstead family and then the Melander family farms in the Argusville and Prosper, North Dakota, areas at an early age. In 1962, he moved to rural Mooreton, where he started his own farming career with the help of the Willard Muehlberg family.
He married Janice Tarnasky on Dec. 27, 1969. From that marriage they had two sons, Lyle and Arlen. He continued farming right up till his retirement in 2005.
He quickly realized his love of farming and desire to stay active would keep him busy in retirement working part time for a few various farmers, most recently Steve Mauch, where he enjoyed driving semi hauling corn to Cargill and the Hankinson ethanol plant.
To those who knew him well, especially in his younger days, Wayne achieved the nickname “Bud” or “Buddy.” His easy-going, friendly personality made him someone who quickly became your friend or buddy, thus the nickname. Because of that personality and his willingness to be on the go and visit with others, he liked to hit the local coffee shops and restaurants and visit with people in his spare time. Even the wait staff got to know him by name and a lot of times had a good idea what he wanted to eat without even having to ask.
When not out and about or spending time with his family, he could be found watching old western movies or listening to his favorite radio station, Willie’s Roadhouse, on satellite radio. He was a big fan of John Wayne as well as Hank Williams Sr. and Merle Haggard.
He is survived by his sons, Lyle (Karlene) and Arlen, both of Mooreton; grandchildren, Michelle Mennis, Aaron (Lamesha) Mennis and Paige Mennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his seven sisters and four brothers.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.