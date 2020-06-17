Wayne Robert Maloney, 66, of Rutland, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020.
A family only funeral service will be held Friday, June 19 at 2 pm at Nordland Lutheran Church in Rutland. The public is invited to the burial at Nordland Cemetery following the church service at approximately 2:30 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines at the cemetery.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is entrusted with arrangements.
