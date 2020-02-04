Wayne Ruhl, 84
Wayne Ruhl, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Devils Lake, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral Services for Wayne will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, North Dakota, with Reverend Jim Paulson officiating.
Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post #756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Marine Corp.
Wayne Robert Ruhl was born on April 6, 1935 in Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Evelyn (Redning) and Milton Ruhl. He resided with his family in Alexandria, Minnesota until he joined the Marine Corp on Jan. 25, 1954 and was honorably discharged Jan. 25, 1957. Wayne served during the Korean War. He was trained as a radio operator due to his needed talent. Wayne was a very precise and diligent hard worker. When he had completed his three years of service with the United States Marine Corps he continued his work for the Woolworths Company.
Wayne entered the Woolworths management training program where he had different assignments every two years. He worked at Woolworth Outlets in Alexandria, Owatonna and Fergus Falls, Minnesota where he met and married the love of his life, Irene “Pat” Beswick, originally from Liverpool, England. They were married on March 28, 1938. He also trained at La Crosse, Wisconsin and Davenport, Iowa. His first store as manager was in Montevideo, Minnesota. His longest management location of 17 years was in Devils Lake, North Dakota, where he and Pat raised their three children, Susan, Gary and Lori.
Wayne was offered a managerial job with the Woolworth Company in Rochester, Minnesota in 1979 and continued there until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and had his pilot’s license and flew with the Civil Patrol.
He belonged to many organizations but especially loved the Rochester Gun Club and its members. He loved history and collected many books. He was also an avid gun collector. Wayne was a great teacher of history and historical events. We will miss his stories of the Marine Corps, the hunting and fishing tales, his flying adventures and his vast knowledge of guns. He could talk for hours to anyone and a person never grew tired of the stories, even if they heard them before.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan Langstaff and sisters Marcy and Marlene.
Wayne is survived by his wife Irene “Pat” Ruhl, Breckenridge, Minnesota, brother Donald (Yvonne) Ruhl, Elk River, Minnesota, son Gary (Susan) Ruhl, Fairmount, North Dakota, daughter Lori Ruhl, Minot, North Dakota, son-in-law Edward Langstaff, St. Michael, North Dakota, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.