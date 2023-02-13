Wayne Russell Peterson, 85
Dr. Wayne (Doc) Russell Peterson, 85, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, died on Dec. 20, 2022 from natural causes at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Wayne Russell Peterson, 85
Dr. Wayne (Doc) Russell Peterson, 85, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, died on Dec. 20, 2022 from natural causes at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held in Minneapolis and Hankinson to be announced sometime in the spring or summer of 2023. Memorials may be sent to Russell Peterson, 13715 47th Street NE, Saint Michael, Minnesota to be donated community efforts.
Wayne was born May 26, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Russell Melvin Peterson and Virgina May Peterson. Wayne graduated from Roosevelt HIgh School and the University of Minnesota with a doctoral degree in Veterinary Medicine.
Upon graduation, Wayne married Furriel May Williams and the couple moved to Hankinson North Dakota where they established a veterinary practice operating out of their home and eventually as a downtown business called All States Veterinary Clinic. Wayne practiced for 50 years serving the surrounding tri-state area. He was well known for being a superb herd management expert and surgeon for both small and large animals. Wayne was generous giving to the community as a volunteer as well as with his clients and friends. He was a member of the Lions, Community Development Corporation, and Community Betterment Club among others. He was an original founding member of Calvary Lutheran Church having donated the land for the church, maintained the grounds and property, and served on many committees. Wayne enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing around the upper midwest traveling with his friends, family, and sons.
Wayne is survived by his special friend Patricia Braun, Grand Forks, North Dakota; sons Joseph (Mary) Mangini, Crosby, Minnesota; Russell (Beth Bartz) Peterson, Saint Michael, Minnesota; daughter-in-law Dawn Peterson, Hankinson, North Dakota; grandchildren Maria (Mark) Sprang, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Kyra Peterson, Portland Oregon; Eliza Peterson, Los Angeles, California; Mazen Peterson, Hankinson, North Dakota; Ethan Peterson, Fargo, North Dakota; and great granddaughter Abigale Sprang, Maple Grove, Minnesota. Wayne is also survived by his siblings Ronald (Diane) Peterson, Edina, Minnesota: Neil (Janet) Peterson; Bloomington, Minnesota; and Luann Nygaard, Egan, Minnesota as well as many nieces and nephews. Wayne Peterson was predeceased by the love of his life Furriel May (May) Peterson, his son Mark Peterson, and his parents Russell and Virginia Peterson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.