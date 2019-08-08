Whylix Ditch, infant

Whylix E. Ditch, 24 days old, of Mooreton, North Dakota, came into this world and touched everyone’s lives on July 12, 2019 and left us on Aug. 5, 2019.

There will be a visitation held from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 from at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

