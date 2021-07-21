Willard ‘Bill’ Hamann, 93

Willard “Bill” Hamann, age 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton, Minnesota.
A Family Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton with Pastor Matthew Tooman officiating.
A private burial will be held at Immanual Lutheran Church in Monson Township near Wheaton after the service.
Bill was born on June 15, 1928, to Norbert and Elsie Hamann in Breckenridge. Bill grew up on the family farm and graduated from high school in Tintah, Minnesota. He entered the U.S. Army after high school and served for three years with an honorable discharge.
Bill married Carol Krenz on June 16, 1957, and together they began dairy farming near Tintah and raising their five children. Bill enjoyed working hard and playing hard. He taught his kids the value of a good day’s work and played different games with them as they grew from infants to adulthood. He loved Christmas family celebrations, freezing sweet corn and gatherings in the kitchen. Bill enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his later years.
Carol Hamann passed away on June 4, 2001. Bill married Mavis Enochson on Aug. 28, 2005 and moved off the farm into Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Bill is survived by his wife Mavis of Wahpeton; sons: John (Carol) of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Steve (Colleen) of Wheaton; Paul (Tamara) of Wheaton; and daughters: Linda (Dan) Erickson of Underwood, Minnesota; Jill (Jacob) Christopherson of Wahpeton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by wife Carol, sister Mary Jacobson and his parents.
The Bainbridge Funeral Home of Wheaton, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.
