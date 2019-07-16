Willard C. Bladow, 88

Willard C. Bladow, 88 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.

Visitation will start at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, north of Hankinson, with Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

