Willard C. Bladow, 88
Willard C. Bladow, 88 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Visitation will start at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, north of Hankinson, with Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
Willard was born on April 22, 1931 in Hankinson, the son of Robert H. and Alma (Sedler) Bladow.
Willard is survived by four children – Jacklyn (Andrew) Birchem, Lisbon, North Dakota, Jeffrey Bladow, Hankinson, Wesley Bladow, Hankinson, and Douglas (Cate) Bladow, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
He had seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He is also survived by his brother: Clarence (Lorraine) Bladow, Richville, Minnesota, sister-in-law: Phylain (Ralph) Bladow, Hankinson, and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H and Alma Bladow; brothers: Ralph and Eldon Bladow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.