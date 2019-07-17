Willard C. Bladow, 88

Willard C. Bladow, 88 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.

Visitation will start at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, north of Hankinson, with Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Willard was born on April 22, 1931 in Hankinson, the son of Robert H. and Alma (Sedler) Bladow.

Willard is survived by four children – Jacklyn (Andrew) Birchem, Lisbon, North Dakota, Jeffrey Bladow, Hankinson, Wesley Bladow, Hankinson, and Douglas (Cate) Bladow, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

He had seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He is also survived by his brother: Clarence (Lorraine) Bladow, Richville, Minnesota, sister-in-law: Phylain (Ralph) Bladow, Hankinson, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H and Alma Bladow; brothers: Ralph and Eldon Bladow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.

