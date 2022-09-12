Willard Hoeft, 83
Willard Hoeft, 83, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Willard Hoeft was born Oct. 22, 1938 in Wahpeton, the son of Herbert Edward Hoeft and Edna Louise (Stoltenow) Hoeft. He grew up on a farm near Great Bend, North Dakota, and attended school in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School. After graduation he farmed by Great Bend and then in the 1960’s he moved to a farm west of Hankinson.
On Sept. 15, 2007, Willard was united in marriage to Betty Koschney.
He enjoyed catering. He raised cattle and hogs, and had purebred spotted hogs and registered Polled Herefords. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson Betterman Club and the Hankinson Saddle Club.
Willard is survived by his wife, Betty Hoeft; children, Jeff (Jennifer) and Kristi (from a previous marriage), stepchildren: Sandy (John) Seedorf, Kenny Eichhorn (Laura), Shane Eichhorn and Tim; 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren; sister: Valeria Bohlig; nieces and nephews: Daniel (Cleo) Mueller, Marjorie Westlund, Marilyn (Rick) Reep, Hugh (Angela) Colgrove, Lisa Smith, Shelle Goodejohn, Gwen (Greg) Rossow, Marion Thompson, Valerie Bohlig, Kathleen (Mark) Nielsen, Alison (Mike) Levitt and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparent: Julius and Otellia Hoeft, and Herman and Martha Stoltenow, his parents: Herbert and Edna Hoeft; siblings: Dorothy (Arthur) Mueller, Avis (Larry) Colgrove, Eugene (Marlys) Hoeft; brother-in-law: John Bohlig; nephews, Corey Bohlig and numerous aunts and uncles.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
