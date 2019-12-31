Willard Stein, 71
Willard “Will” Stein, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, at a later date.
Willard “Will” Harold Stein was born on June 2, 1948 to Daniel and Myrtle (Nehmer) Stein in Wahpeton. He was baptized on June 13, 1948 at his parents’ home in Belford Township, North Dakota, by Pastor W.H. Cordts. After his mother passed away, Will and his sister, Janice, lived on the farm with their grandpa and grandma Nehmer. He was later confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, on April 15, 1962 by Pastor Henry Fry. Will graduated from Wahpeton High School 1966.
After high school, Will attended NDSCS in Wahpeton and Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Kathy Rasmussen and was blessed with a son, Daniel. On June 18, 1983 he was married to Patsy Bommersbach, and they were blessed with another son, Jesse. The two made their home in Wahpeton and were married for 36 years. Will worked at Sheet Metal International Local No. 10 for over 40 years.
Will was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was a former member of the Eagles Club. He was a dedicated, caring, and hard-working man. He was known as the neighborhood Mr. Fix-it; he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed riding his Harley, and took many trips with Patsy, Jesse, family, and his friends.
Will is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patsy, Wahpeton; his son, Jesse Stein, Wyndmere, North Dakota; and his siblings, Janice (Charles) Bellmore, Wahpeton, Diane Spears, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Claudette (Jerry) Bosen, Anoka, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his parents, Daniel and Myrtle Stein; his grandpa and grandma Nehmer and grandpa and grandma Stein; his parents, Earl “Curly” and Irene Stein; brothers, Earl and Dale Stein; and his brothers-in-law, Jerry Striffler and Mike Spears.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
