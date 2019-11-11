Willetta “Willie” Bommersbach, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to Heaven Nov. 9, 2019, just four days after her 98th birthday.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Willie was the fourth of 10 children born to Joseph and Magdalena Peterschick. She began life in Mantador and spent much of her life in Hankinson, where she and her late husband Rudy built their home.
She was active in the community, serving as president of the Senior Citizen Center for years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and active in the St. Philip’s Guild.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy and Jana; sons, Duane (Jeanette) and Gary (Susan); two grandsons, several great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Donations in Willie’s name can be made to the Hankinson Senior Citizen Center.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.