William “Bill” Lauman, 82, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his residence.
A private family service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
William Aloysius Lauman was born on July 14, 1938, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Hubert and Louise (Elmquist) Lauman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He graduated from the eighth grade from a country school in rural Wahpeton.
Bill served two years in the Army in the early 1960s. After being honorably discharged, he returned home to farm with his family. He was always willing to help his brothers with their repair jobs and checking around to try and find a new crop to grow successfully in this area. In 2017, Bill finally retired – it was time.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that helped Bill with his health needs towards the end, especially Renee Ehlers and Tessa Vondall. They were really there for him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Louise Lauman; brothers, Frank (Mary Ann) Lauman, Jim Lauman, and Phillip Lauman; sisters, Mary and Caroline; niece, Karen; and nephew, Justin.
He will forever be missed by his brother, Ed Lauman of Wahpeton; sister, Helen Lauman of Wahpeton; nieces, Catherine (Blaine) Stigen of Hillsboro, North Dakota, Elizabeth Lauman of Wahpeton, Starla Hecker of Dickinson, North Dakota; nephew, John Lauman of Fargo, North Dakota; and several other family members and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
