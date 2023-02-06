William (Bill) Lawrence Wisnewski, 90

William (Bill) Lawrence Wisnewski, beloved husband, dad, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family and holding his wife’s hand, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota.

