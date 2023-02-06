William (Bill) Lawrence Wisnewski, 90

William (Bill) Lawrence Wisnewski, beloved husband, dad, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family and holding his wife’s hand, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota.
Bill, son of Lawrence and Ida (Odenbrett) Wisnewski, was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Geneseo. He attended school in Geneseo and then attended Lidgerwood High school where he graduated in 1950. He studied railroad telegraphy after graduation and began employment with the Soo Line Railroad in November 1951. Bill was drafted into service with the U.S. Army in 1953 and served through May 1955.
On June 18, 1955, Bill married Ardeen Kutter at St. Martin Church in Geneseo. They raised two children, Mark and Deanne, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Bill worked in many Soo Line depots, as an agent operator, throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana. He enjoyed traveling throughout the states and befriending the local townspeople. He loved sharing the stories of his experiences and the people he met. Bill retired on March 31, 1988.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and umpiring in his younger years. Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play ball games. He loved watching his favorite teams on TV – the Packers, Notre Dame football, White Sox and Duke men’s basketball. He loved sharing his opinions, stories, and talking sports with any and everyone. Bill found pleasure in spending time gardening, completing crossword puzzles, and playing cards with his friends in his retirement.
Bill was a proud member of the American Legion, serving as 10th District Commander and Post Commander for Post No. 84. As Post Commander he served as Athletic Officer, Coach, and Umpire for several years. He found joy in being an active member, attending numerous events, and was recently presented with a handmade quilt from the Quilts of Valor at a Legion ceremony. Bill was also a Knights of Columbus member, an elected Lidgerwood City Council member, and served as a park board member.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ida Wisnewski; brother James Wisnewski; and nephew Brian Wisnewski.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ardeen; son Mark (Holly) of Lidgerwood; daughter Deanne (Hal) of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren Dacia (Cole); Mark Jr. (Meredith); Kya (Joey); Laura (Jason); Kristin (Andrew); Amanda (Michael); 12 great-grandchildren; and sister Ursula Keeler of Washington.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.