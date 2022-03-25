William “Bill” Nelson, 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in his residence in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, followed by his 2 p.m. memorial service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Burial will be held at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Department of Minnesota, State Veterans Service Building, Floor 3, 20 West 12 Street, St. Paul, MN, 55155.
Bill was born May 8, 1946, to Sherman and Betty Nelson in Breckenridge. Bill graduated in 1964 from Breckenridge High School. After receiving his diploma, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed his basic training in San Diego, California. After basic training, he went aboard the U.S.S. Providence for a year, then the U.S.S. Oklahoma City for four years. Later, he was stationed in Japan and involved in the Vietnam War there. He was discharged from the Navy June 1970 and remained active in the Navy Reserves until 1987. Bill was very proud of his time spent in the service.
Bill enjoyed maintaining and keeping the home that his grandparents built looking perfect. He took great pride in his home and he loved to entertain family and friends there. He enjoyed landscaping and tending to his apple trees. Bill could bake a pretty good apple pie! He was especially proud of his grandchildren Alexandra and Jack, always making it a priority to attend as many soccer games as possible and recently attending his granddaughter’s wedding.
Bill will be dearly missed by his daughter Corinne Boucher, and her children Alexandra Boucher, Jack Boucher and son-in-law Paul Cotter; son Todd Nelson; his siblings Mike (Barb) Nelson, Maureen (John) Foley, Kathy (Rick) Dean; and many more nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Betty Nelson, brother Sherman Nelson, sister-in-law Mary Greene Nelson and nephew Sherman Nelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
