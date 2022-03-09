Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

William ‘Bill’ Nelson, 75

William “Bill” Nelson, 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in his residence in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, followed by his 2 p.m. memorial service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Department of Minnesota, State Veterans Service Building, Floor 3, 20 West 12 Street, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries