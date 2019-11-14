William ‘Bill’ Thomas Ward, 68
William “Bill” Thomas Ward, 68, Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.
A Visitation for Bill will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service, in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mooreton. His Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mooreton. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral, with a rosary held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mooreton.
On Jan. 2, 1951, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, William Thomas Ward was born, the son of Lester and Leona (Gast) Ward. He was raised in a hard-working farming family and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1969.
On Dec. 9, 1972 he was united in marriage to Yvonne Ethier in St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. For the next 46 years they worked tirelessly to make their farm a home and a special place for their children and grandchildren. He loved the land and was so proud of his farm.
Bill grew up farming and that is what he loved the most. Later on he was a heavy equipment hauler for Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, and upon retiring enjoyed helping J & K Grain driving semi and also running the Ibsen Township Maintainer.
Bill loved staying in touch and connecting with people. He was the happiest with his family and friends and loved his eight grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, was involved with the Mooreton Community Club and was an active Mooreton Fire Department volunteer.
Bill is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Yvonne; three children, Aimee (Mike) Flaa, Galchutt, North Dakota, Adam (Emily) Ward, Hankinson, North Dakota, Alexis (fiancé Dillon Peltier) Neppl, Mooreton; eight grandchildren, Devin, Kennedy and Ryley Flaa, Keagan, Kasen and Kennasyn Neppl and Shiloh and Hazel Ward; his eight siblings, Beverly (Bob) Klosterman, Wayne (Janice) Ward, Betty (Al) Elliot, Belva (Marlowe) Haverland, Bonita (Vance) Gylland, Cheryl Alpers, Wilfred Ward, Willerd (Kari) Ward, in-laws Linda Baskerville, Renee (Jim) Griffith, Michael Ethier, Mary (Kelly) Dalzell, Margaret (John) Berns and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, George and Rita Ethier; brother-in-law, Kurt Alpers; and niece, Kellee Johnson.
Bill knew that this harvest was a struggle for all farmers and would have appreciated you coming right from the field in your work clothes if that is what works best for you.
We cannot thank the surgeons, neurologist and nurses at Sanford Medical Center enough for the amazing care as well as the First Responders from both the Mooreton and Dwight Fire Departments. Also, a very special thanks to Fr. Kurt Gunwall, whose spiritual guidance brought comfort to our family and gave Bill the final blessings needed as he prepared to leave this home for his Life Ever After. Bill had a giving heart and was an organ donor, he will be giving the gift of sight to two recipients.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Jessy’s Toy Box.
