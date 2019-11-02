William ‘Bill’ Walker, 74

William “Bill” Walker, 74, of Perham, Minnesota (formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota) died peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Northwoods Life Church in Perham.

Arrangements entrusted to Schoeneberger Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Perham.

