William ‘Bill’ Ward, 68

William “Bill” Ward, 68, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with a rosary at 12:30 p.m. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at the church. Fr. Kurtis Gunwall will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Mooreton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Jessy’s Toy Box.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of William Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries