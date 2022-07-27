William J. Grosz, 92

William J. Grosz, 92

Our dear father, William J. "Bill" Grosz, sadly left us July 26, 2022, at the age of 92.

To plant a tree in memory of William Grosz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

