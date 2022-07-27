William J. Grosz, 92
Our dear father, William J. “Bill” Grosz, sadly left us July 26, 2022, at the age of 92.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29,2022, at the Fargo National Cemetery, 8709 40th Avenue North, County Road 20, Harwood, ND 58042.
Bill Grosz was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Fargo, North Dakota to Richard and Hazel Grosz.
Bill graduated from Moorhead (Minnesota) High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from what is now North Dakota State University in 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Bill married Mary Anne Gunderson in Moorhead on Aug. 28, 1950.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy at North Dakota State University and completing his military service, Bill and MaryAnne moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota where Bill managed and then owned the Wahpeton Drug Company. As with most pharmacies at that time it had a soda fountain with sandwiches, stools and tables and chairs and was a gathering place on the main street of Wahpeton, Dakota Avenue.
Bill was Executive Director of the North Dakota State Board of Pharmacy for 16 years and later president of the North Dakota State Board of Pharmacy. He received a Doctor of Science degree-honoris causa from NDSU. A long-time member of the North Dakota Pharmaceutical Association and its offices, Bill was a member of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. He held numerous offices both state and federal in pharmaceutical governance, practice, law, and education. He received numerous awards and accolades from National, State, Pharmaceutical, and educational organizations. Bill was a fierce defender of all local and independent pharmacies throughout North Dakota and the region.
As Bill originally managed and owned a Rexall Pharmacy, he was instrumental in establishing college scholarships for pharmacy students at NDSU which is still ongoing.
Bill fervently believed in and acted upon the power of education to lessen the fetters hobbling human potential. He was actively involved in Wahpeton Public School activities and the Wahpeton Boy Scouts and promoting public health education. He recognized that a crown jewel of our communities is the North Dakota State College of Science. He helped establish the Dental Hygiene Program at NDSCS and gave unstintingly of his time and resources to the College as a teacher and benefactor. He and MaryAnne established in perpetuity scholarships for pharmacy students at the NDSU College of Pharmacy.
Bill loved Wahpeton for more than 70 years. He followed the example he witnessed set by Wahpeton’s most prominent citizen, R.J. Hughes, concerning community betterment. Bill was a member and president for four years of the Wahpeton Park Board and Park District where he was instrumental in establishing the camping area in Chahinkapa Park among other endeavors. Bill was an active member of Wahpeton’s Community Development Corporation, Downtown Development Corporation, and long-time member and office holder of the Wahpeton Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Kiwanis, Masons, and numerous pharmaceutical and charitable organizations. He occupied many positions over the years at Bethel Lutheran Church. Bill expressed his philosophy to the Daily News in 2009: “First my faith, then my family, then my profession – that’s where I start everything I do …” He lived his faith.
Anyone who knew Bill recognized his compassion, empathy, care, and concern for his fellow human beings. From his Christian faith he followed two guiding stars: Strive mightily to live a moral life and help all those you can. His example to his children, family, and others cannot be calculated.
Bill’s beloved wife MaryAnne passed away 40 days before him. He was also preceded in death by his son, Craig David Grosz.
Bill is survived by his son Judge Richard Grosz; daughter Rebecca Ann (Robert) Heilman; grandchildren Nora (Keaton) Layman, Justin (Jenny) Grosz; Cassie (Jaden) Van Den Eide; great grandchildren Tate, Madison, Caitlin, Lincoln, Wyatt, Creede, Kolby, and Kallissa.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that any memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
“I am now and forever with my beloved.” “I now know.”
