Willis ‘Will’ Shasky, 91

Willis “Will Shasky, 91, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge. Pastor Mark Manning will officiate. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

