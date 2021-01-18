Woody Caspers, 77, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.
A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, followed by his prayer service at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His funeral mass will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
The family asks those that can be in attendance are more than welcome to come; but please no hugging or handshakes, and masks be worn at all times. For those uncomfortable to attend in person, a live streaming option is available on the funeral home website at www.vertinmunson.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, NDSCS, and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
