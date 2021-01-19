Woody Caspers, 77, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.
A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, followed by his prayer service at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the church with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John’s Catholic Church, NDSCS Foundation, or Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Wilbur “Woody” Richard Caspers was born Sept. 4, 1943 to Robert and Bernice (Kohnke) Caspers in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1961. Woody attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and graduated from NDSCS where he played on the basketball team making it to the national tournament.
He graduated from NDSU and then joined his father at Caspers Furniture until 1996 where he served as President. Woody began a 14-year distinguished career as the Alumni Foundation Director for NDSCS.
Woody married Connie Ihry-Tingum on Oct. 22, 1983 at St. John’s Catholic Church. They were very active in each community they lived, including Wahpeton, on Ottertail Lake, Minnesota, Mesa, Arizona, and Fargo, North Dakota. They especially loved their lake home on Otter Tail Lake where generations of Caspers gathered each summer.
Woody was very involved in the Wahpeton community serving on many boards: United Way, Kiwanis, Red River Human Services and Dakota Medical Foundation. He was the President of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award. He was a member of Wahpeton City Council, Three Rivers Arts Council, CDC/DDC, Urban Renewal and more. Woody was a faithful volunteer at NDSCS, serving as the Alumni Board Foundation President and received several awards: Alumnus of the Year, Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall, Booster of the Year and belonged to the 300/100 Clubs and Cat Backers Club.
He was also a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St Johns, taught Religious Ed at the Circle of Nations School and served as a fundraiser for Hospice and Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Connie; his children, Corlyn Caspers (Rod Kolkow), Oregon, Jim Caspers (Cory Pope), Wisconsin, and Dave Caspers, Arizona; grandchildren, Megan (Shad) Vaughan, Laura (Jake) Cole, Sam and Kennedy Caspers and Sophie and Jasper Pope; plus nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Robert Caspers Jr., Wahpeton, North Dakota, Brian (Sharon) Caspers, Fargo, North Dakota; Craig Caspers, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Richard (Julie) Caspers, Whitney, Texas, and Joel Caspers (Audrey), Tempe, Arizona. Woody loved all of Connie’s large extended Ihry family and our second family, the Tingums.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice; grandparents; and in-laws, Sandy Caspers, Sue Caspers, Adolph and Ardis Ihry, Gary and Mary Ihry, Wade Ihry, Mary Ann Ihry and Dale Ihry.
Due to Covid restrictions, the service will end at the cemetery as meals are no longer served at the church. Also, we invite you to attend, wear face masks and refrain from hugging or shaking hands as much as possible.
Both the Prayer Service and Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.