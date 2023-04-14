Helen Wyonne (Skrove) Forde passed away, peacefully, on April 7, 2023.
Wyonne was born Aug. 5, 1928 to Soren & Mathilda (Ulsaker) Skrove at Wright Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and grew up on the family farm east of Doran, Minnesota. Beginning her lifelong faith in Jesus Christ, Wyonne was baptized and confirmed at Stiklestad Lutheran Church, rural Doran.
Wyonne attended the Deal one-room schoolhouse near her home, the Doran School and, upon graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1946, attended teacher’s training in Fergus Falls and Moorhead State Teachers College earning an A.A. degree. Wyonne taught at the Riverside one-room schoolhouse, south of Foxhome, Minnesota, and then at the Starbuck, Minnesota, elementary school for several years.
In the early 1950s, she decided to move to the Chicago area. She excelled in her life’s work at Price Waterhouse, from which she retired after more than 35 years of dedicated service. In 1967, Wyonne married Marshall Forde, and they enjoyed traveling extensively, mostly by train, throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Wyonne loved living in Chicago and was active at Fourth Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago for many years. Wyonne loved the Lord and was a generous, kind, elegant and lovely lady who also loved animals and was especially fond of her cats — most of them named Sweetie.
Wyonne was preceded in death by her father, mother and husband; her brother Marvin and sisters Sylvia, Margaret and Mildred; plus three nephews.
Surviving are three nieces and four nephews . . . and her cat Sweetie.
Interment is at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL. Memorials are preferred to Fourth Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Wyonne Forde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.